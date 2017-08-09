  • Blog
Get half-price breakfast at the new Chick ’n’ Sours spin-off (until Sunday)

By Tom Howells Posted: Wednesday August 9 2017, 1:18pm

Chik’n is a new spin-off joint from the folks behind Covent Garden and Haggerston’s spectacularly decent temples to hot birds, Chick ’n’ Sours. Unsurprisingly, it’s garnering fowl amounts of praise – which looks like it will continue with a new breakfast menu, served from 7am-noon daily. Fried chicken for breakfast!

That’s not all. To celebrate the launch of said menu, Chik’n is dishing it all up with 50 percent off until this Sunday August 13. It’s flapping cheap anyway: a Chik’n sausage muffin is £3.95, the ace-sounding hot cakes (adorned with chicken tenders, bacon and maple syrup – that’s them in the pic) are £5.45 and a portion of cheesy beans is £1.45. For the next few days, it’s an almost obscene bargain. Fly, my pretties!

Chik’n can be found at 134 Baker Street, W1U 6SH. Breakfast is served from 7am-noon. For the full menu, visit the Chik’n website.

London reigns supreme on early doors eating. Here’s our list of its very best breakfasts.

