Get your trunks on: London might be getting a new lido!

Down for a Docklands dip? Tower Hamlets Council has just green-lit a new lido at Shadwell Basin.

Two local organisations have won permission to build a new Olympic-sized, open-air heated pool right next door to the old dock. Shadwell Basin Outdoor Activity Centre and the Turk’s Head Charity want to turn Brussels Wharf into a mini resort, complete with a kids’ pool, café and even a canoe polo court. Glitzy!

Some locals aren’t happy, though. There have been complaints about a perceived lack of transparency in the planning process, and about the prospect of the area getting clogged with swimmers: more than 500,000 people are projected to visit every year, with big peaks expected on hot days. ‘Wapping is not a big place: it doesn’t take much to bring it to a halt,’ says Mark Baynes, who runs local news site lovewapping.org. ‘And if the lido is full, will you just get a lot more people swimming in the rest of the basin?’ (The old dock is a popular but dangerous place for wild swimming. Seriously: stay out of it.)

Still, if the people behind the pool can iron out those problems then we’re very tempted by the idea of a new lido for the East End. Catch you on the Costa del Shadwell?

