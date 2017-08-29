Go balls-deep with a croquetas cook-off next week

The Croquetas Challenge – that epic celebration of the humble Spanish bar snack – is back, and the competition looks fierce. An annual cook-off pitting 14 restaurants against each other to create the ultimate bread-crumbed ball of deliciousness, next Tuesday (September 5) sees last year’s reigning champ Aqua Nueva (which dazzled in 2016 with a black seafood aioli croqueta) return to the fray to defend the title against big hitters including Farang, Social Wine & Tapas, Brindisa and Salt Yard. Tickets for the night are £22, which guarantees you a sample of every competing croqueta, plus a drink. Best part of this news? Ember Yard is offering free octopus and chorizo croquetas all week leading up to the challenge. Free balls!

The Croquetas Challenge is 6.30-9.30pm on Tue Sep 5 at Ember Yard, 60 Berwick St, Soho, W1F 8SU.

