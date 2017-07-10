Parks and green spaces make up around half of London, making it the ‘greenest’ city of its size in the world. But these spaces are in danger, with some local authorities planning to withdraw all funding for them by 2020.

A report by the London Assembly has said that we Londoners need to take it upon ourselves to protect and preserve parks by volunteering. They’re also looking for a leader ‘who really understands the social, economic and environmental benefits of green infrastructure’, according to Sue Morgan, CEO of Wandle Valley Regional Park.

The report also revealed that local authorities should look for alternative sources of income, such as crowdfunding, rather than rely on the increasing commercial use of green spaces to bring in funds. And it pointed out that London’s young people represent huge untapped potential: nearly 70 percent of young people across the UK have said they are motivated to volunteer and help create community spaces, but only 7 percent actually do anything about it.

If London’s greenery is close to your heart, it sounds like it’s time to don your wellies and get stuck in!

