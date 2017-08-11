Holy cow: the UK’s first ‘milk sommelier’ is coming to Borough Market

The milkman cometh! No, not the doorbell-ringing dairy deliverer of yesteryear – but the UK’s first bonafide milk sommelier! To Borough Market! For a milk tasting event, no less.

On Wednesday September 6, Bedales of Borough Market are hosting a five-course dinner with a selection of paired milks, chosen by dairy-inclined sommelier Doug Wood. Braised oxtail croquetas with cream-topped organic whole milk? Yes. Beef tartare on potato crisp with semi-skimmed? Certainly. Poached pear and preserved lemon tarte tatin with gold smooth milk? Give it to me.

Wood’s day job as a pro wine taster and merchant sees him ‘discovering new flavours in alcohol’. Applying his booze tasting skills to milk is sure to be enlightening. Flat white, anyone?

The Bedales milk tasting dinner takes place on Sep 6, 6pm-8pm. Tickets are £25 and are available via Eventbrite.

Feeling, er, creamy? Check out our list of London’s best ice cream, then.