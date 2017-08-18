How to get a table at Bao Soho

It’s been open for a couple of years but – good God! – getting a table at Bao Soho is still a fucking trial. Here are a few tips.

Arrive early

You can’t book, and the restaurant is Lilliputian. Heading for lunch? Arrive at 11am. You’ll also have a much better chance of getting in quickly mid-afternoon. Primetime evening slots WILL mean a two-hour queue.

Take booze

There’s no newfangled ‘take a number and we’ll call you’ system here. You’re waiting on the street, like it or not. So you might as well take cans for the queue. Trampy? Yes. Time-killing godsend? Absolutely.

Ditch your friends

Repeat: the restaurant is TINY. Go in a pair or – if you’re sensible – alone. You’ll be more likely to nab a window seat, and you can concentrate on the food rather than frivolous small talk.

Note: you can actually book at Bao Fitzrovia, which is just as good and only a 15-minute schlep up the road from the Soho branch. Minimum table size is four, and you’ll be in the basement, but this is the tactical foodie’s best way in.

