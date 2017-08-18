Where to eat if you can’t get into Bao Soho

You’ve tried to get into Bao Soho. But you’ve given up: the queue’s a bitch, your friends are getting hangry and you’ve run out of tinnies. We don’t blame you. Try one of these nearby spots instead.

© Ming Tang-Evans

Temper

It’s spitting distance away and quite massive – we’ve never had trouble getting a table, even at the last minute. The food is utterly, almost painfully good. The Thai larb burnt ends will have you weeping.

Polpetto

The jewel in the Polpo group’s ever-expanding crown, this Venetian small-plates joint is but two minutes’ walk away on Berwick Street. You can book, but bar seats are reserved for walk-ins. It’s an underrated gem.





© Danny Elwes

Andrew Edmunds

This absolute Soho staple – long history, seasonal à la carte menu, breeze block of a wine list – is literally across the road. It’s always busy, but you might as well pop your head in on the off chance.

