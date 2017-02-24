Iconic London restaurant Dabbous is closing down

Much-loved Michelin-starred restaurant Dabbous is set to close this year. The team at Dabbous today announced that they’ll be closing the famed Fitzrovia restaurant later in the year to focus on a new project launching in late 2017/early 2018.

The restaurant is still accepting bookings until June, and won’t be announcing a closing date until details of their next outing are unveiled.

Dabbous opened to crazy acclaim in 2012, and shortly after, bookings were being made a year in advance to deal with the demand for a table. Eight months in, Dabbous was awarded a Michelin Star, while Oskar’s Bar in the basement was just as lauded for its creative cocktails.

Co-owners Ollie Dabbous and Oskar Kinberg are working on this next project together and will be involving the entire team from Dabbous plus new staff in their next venture. In the meantime, Dabbous is set to open Henrietta next month, a new restaurant within The Experimental Group's (the parent company of Experimental Cocktail Club) Henrietta Hotel in Covent Garden.

