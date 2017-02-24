In pictures: go around the world in seven pancakes

Fancy giving the crêpes a miss this year? Feast your eyes on these global pancakes you can try on Shrove Tuesday. Bon appétit!

The Swedish raggmunk

This traditional Swedish potato pancake can be sampled at the fancy Aquavit restaurant, which serves up the dish in traditional Nordic style with bacon and lingonberries.

The Japanese okonomiyaki

A chewy and crisp Japanese take on pancakes, okonomiyaki is savoury and made from a base of cabbage. There's a huge variety of toppings you can choose from on top, usually seafood. You can taste this at okonomiyaki restaurant Abeno in Bloomsbury – or get a great one at the cash-only Okan, a great Osaka-style street-food café in Brixton Village.

The Indonesian dadar gulung

Nusa Dua on Shaftesbury Avenue whips up a delicious Indonesian pancake called dadar gulung. Dadar literally means 'pancake' while gulung means 'to roll' and the pancake has a green colour to it that's made of rice and filled with grated coconut and palm sugar. it's delicious if you have a sweet tooth.

The French galette

Mamie's in Covent Garden serves up a great selection of savoury galettes, with toppings such as goat's cheese and honey or sausages and onions. For a more gourmet galette, head east to Le Merlin in Lower Clapton where you can get more adventurous toppings, such as scallops and creamed leeks or confit duck and blue cheese sauce with truffle-flavoured honey.

The Ethiopian injera

The Ethiopian take on the pancake is the distinctively sour flavoured injera – a giant flatbread-slash-pancake. A variety of toppings are served on it for meat-lovers and vegetarians alike. Try it as Mosob on Harrow Road or Queen of Sheba in Kentish Town.

The Venezuelan chacapas

Made from a base of sweetcorn, chapacas are traditionally topped with pork, beef or chicken. Pick one up at Mi Cocina Es Tuya in Crystal Palace.

The Indian dosa

Dosas are made from fermented batter and although similar to crêpes, the main ingredients are rice and black lentils. It's a typical part of the South Indian diet and you can get a giant version at Sagar restaurant in Covent Garden, or queue up at Hoppers in Soho.

