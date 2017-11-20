In pictures: this 600-year-old garden has been transformed into an enchanted woodland

With Christmas lights popping up all over town, colour-changing lightbulbs in the graffiti-covered Leake Street tunnel and Sketch’s incredible new festive light show, London is looking pretty damn sparkly right now. But, lovely as they are, Oxford Street’s Christmas lights have got nothing on the amazing light display at Syon Park, which has been all lit up for the festive season.

The 600-year-old gardens have been transformed into an enchanted woodland, with trees draped in lights and the conservatory completely illuminated in the centre of the historic arboretum. Get down there before November 26 to see the twinkly garden for yourself – and expect to see it appearing all over your Instagram feed in the meantime.

The Enchanted Woodland is at Syon Park until Nov 26. Find out more and book tickets.

