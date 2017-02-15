JK Rowling just won her Twitter war with Piers Morgan

We already knew JK Rowling was the queen of the cutting tweet – the Harry Potter author has been sharing her opinions and holding her own on social media for years – but recently things have stepped up a gear.

Rowling is currently in a full-blown Twitter war with 'Good Morning Britain' host and general loud mouth Piers Morgan, which kicked off this weekend.

The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017 The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to fuck off. https://t.co/4XNF4G0nlD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

But yesterday, Rowling claimed a solid victory over her social media nemesis, by tricking Morgan into criticising his own words.

In a sly/absolutely brilliant move, Rowling tweeted this:

Just been sent this! Could the writer let me know who he is? I'd love to thank him! #Valentines pic.twitter.com/OQtbxPD6AL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 14, 2017

Presumably the plan was to provoke Morgan into another tirade, which it did.

Priceless #humblebrag BS. Nobody plays the celebrity game more abusively or ruthlessly than you, Ms 'Intensely Private Billionaire'. https://t.co/5ysnfefa3d — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2017

Only his reaction backfired somewhat when it transpired the author of the kind words about creative and inspirational Rowling was none other than Morgan himself...

The words came from his March 2010 list of 'the 100 British celebrities who really matter'. Oops.

Of course, Morgan insisted he knew all along, but we're not convinced.

Relax, quarter-wit, I knew what it was. Just surprised I put her as high as 97th. https://t.co/HCzx4Ius4E — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2017

Even Piers Morgan's son seems to be backing the author, posting a picture on Twitter of his very own deathly hallows tattoo with the words: 'Well this is awkward.'

