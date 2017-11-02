London’s first vegan pie and mash shop has opened

Despite our fair city’s flourishing vegan food scene (take a bow Cook Daily, Temple of Hackney, Vegan Nights and so on), the meat-free masses are lacking one conspicuous foodstuff. That’s right people: PIES.

Well, that’s what we’ve been led to believe by Young Vegans. Located in Camden Market, it’s London’s very first vegan pie and mash shop. Achingly artisan stuff this is not, and we mean that as a compliment: this is ‘proper’ Cockney-style pie and mash (ignore that salad, mind), made vegan.

There are seitan and ale pies. All-day breakfast pies. Curry pies. Gluten-free sweet potato pies. All served with a mound of mash and gravy for a bargainous £7 – that’s cheap eats territory, people. Add a dessert (think peanut butter brownies) and a drink to round it up to a tenner. Check it all out in the video above.

Young Vegans pie shop can be found at 60 Camden Lock Place, NW1 8AF.

Want more ace vegan eats? Plough through our list of London’s best vegan joints.

Want more of this delicious shiznit? Click here to sign up to Time Out.