Mindfulness and martinis: August’s best drinks festivals

High summer is here, which means one thing: drinking. Here’s where to book in the boozing...

The popular coffee cocktail was created in London, so it’s only right to dedicate three days to knocking them back. Buy a pass for £5 espresso martinis in participating bars. Buzzing. Various London bars. Aug 10-12. £10. Book here.

Mindful Drinking Festival

Skip the hangover at this booze-free festival whether you’re sober-curious or on the wagon. It’ll showcase beer, wine, kombucha (that’s fermented tea, pal), regular tea and more. Bermondsey Square Hotel. Bermondsey. Aug 13, noon-6pm. Free.

London Tequila Festival

This is how every party should begin: with a welcome shot. Browse 30 different kinds of tequila and make friends around the piñata. Tacos are on standby. Studio 338. North Greenwich. Aug 19, 1pm-11pm. £22.

More booze? Here’s our pick of the best rooftop bars in London