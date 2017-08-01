  • Blog
Mindfulness and martinis: August’s best drinks festivals

By Laura Richards Posted: Tuesday August 1 2017, 1:42pm

Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest

High summer is here, which means one thing: drinking. Here’s where to book in the boozing...

Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest

The popular coffee cocktail was created in London, so it’s only right to dedicate three days to knocking them back. Buy a pass for £5 espresso martinis in participating bars. Buzzing. Various London bars. Aug 10-12. £10. Book here.

Mindful Drinking Festival

Mindful Drinking Festival

Skip the hangover at this booze-free festival whether you’re sober-curious or on the wagon. It’ll showcase beer, wine, kombucha (that’s fermented tea, pal), regular tea and more. Bermondsey Square Hotel. Bermondsey. Aug 13, noon-6pm. Free.

London Tequila Festival

London Tequila Festival

This is how every party should begin: with a welcome shot. Browse 30 different kinds of tequila and make friends around the piñata. Tacos are on standby. Studio 338. North Greenwich. Aug 19, 1pm-11pm. £22.

Staff writer
By Laura Richards 157 Posts

Laura is Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

For any feedback or for more information email

