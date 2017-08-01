Mindfulness and martinis: August’s best drinks festivals

High summer is here, which means one thing: drinking. Here’s where to book in the boozing...
Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest
The popular coffee cocktail was created in London, so it’s only right to dedicate three days to knocking them back. Buy a pass for £5 espresso martinis in participating bars. Buzzing. Various London bars. Aug 10-12. £10. Book here.
Mindful Drinking Festival
Skip the hangover at this booze-free festival whether you’re sober-curious or on the wagon. It’ll showcase beer, wine, kombucha (that’s fermented tea, pal), regular tea and more. Bermondsey Square Hotel. Bermondsey. Aug 13, noon-6pm. Free.
London Tequila Festival
This is how every party should begin: with a welcome shot. Browse 30 different kinds of tequila and make friends around the piñata. Tacos are on standby. Studio 338. North Greenwich. Aug 19, 1pm-11pm. £22.
