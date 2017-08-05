Occult oinking? Food event wizards Bompas & Parr are hosting a spooky ‘Sausage Séance’

Messrs Bompas & Parr are no strangers to foodie weirdness – they have, after all, created a cocktail boating lake, chocolate climbing wall and a breathable booze room in the past. But the duo’s latest project sees things truly take a turn for the esoteric.

They’re holding a seance. A Sausage Séance. Things that go oink in the night, and so on. It’s being held at the Last Tuesday Society – a macabre cocktail bar in the bowels of the Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities, Mare Street’s eminent occult-leaning, jam-packed homage to the wunderkabinett (itself a London visit for fans of the wyrd and wonderful).

Anyway, long story short: the event will feature an ‘elemental’ sausage-making workshop, wherein attendees will create a selection of bangers with archaic machinery. While these are being cooked for the evening’s feast, there’ll be a subterranean séance revolving around a specially designed ‘meat-based’ ouija board (we’re not making any of this up) looking to explore each guest’s spirit elements. Eerie? Sounds it. Delicious? Undoubtedly.

‘At last,’ says B&P’s Sam Bompas, ‘you will be able to look deep into your sausage and find meaning.’ Make of that what you will.

The Sausage Séance takes place on Tuesday 15 August. Tickets are available now via Eventbrite.

Hungry for more weird shit? Peer at our round-up of unusual things to do in London.