Pay tribute to Amy Winehouse's masterful songwriting on her birthday

The Jazz Cafe's hugely popular tribute night 'A Night of Amy' always sells out. Like, always. It's worth knowing, as in celebration of the late, brilliant Amy Winehouse's birthday on September 14, each song from her Grammy Award-winning album 'Back to Black' will be performed by a full live band at a special anniversary show.

The album includes massive hits 'Rehab', 'Love is a Losing Game' and 'Tears Dry On Their Own'; and is the thirteenth-best-selling UK album of all time.

For this especially emotional date, 'A Night of Amy' is relocating to the larger, neighbouring Camden venue Koko, close to where the iconic songwriter lived and many of the London spots indelibly linked to Winehouse. Obviously, it won't match the intensity of seeing her perform live but will be another chance to honour one of London's greatest voices and songwriting talent.

