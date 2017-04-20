Sadiq Khan is setting up a super group to protect London’s street markets

In the 11 months since Sadiq’s been our mayor, he’s clearly been a man with many plans – neighbourhood improvements, less air pollution, better nightlife: you name it, he's on it. Now, he wants to save London’s street markets.

He’s recruiting experts and business leaders to join the brand new London Markets Board, which will make sure the capital’s range of over 250 markets can grow and are protected from private development or rising prices.

Sadiq said: ‘Markets are deeply woven into the tapestry of English culture and nowhere is that more true than here in London.

‘They are far more than a place to do your shopping — they are places where people meet and talk.

‘I have pledged not just to preserve and protect London’s markets but also to set up our very first London Market Board to help ensure that these spaces thrive for the benefit of local entrepreneurs, small businesses and everybody who visits them.’

Our mayor’s already shown he's got a bit of a soft spot for our favourite fruit and veg traders, after giving Well Street Market a sweet £20,000 to re-launch last year.

He’s also putting together a report on the benefits of street markets that he’ll publish later this year, as well as a handy online map that'll make it easier to find them. What a guy.

You can also pitch to Sadiq Khan for cash to improve your neighbourhood.