Say goodbye to one of the best restaurants in South London

Wednesday November 22 2017, 5:34pm

We gave The Manor five stars when it opened, so the news that it will close at the end of December floored us. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Robin Gill, the chef-patron of this brilliant British restaurant, is keeping the building and reopening it in January as Sorella, an Italian joint. It’s a plot twist, yes, but we’re here for it. Gill also runs The Dairy and Counter Culture, so we reckon anything he touches turns to gold. And who doesn’t love Italian food?

The Manor will close at the end of December 2017. Sorella will open in January 2018.

Whet your appetite? Check out our roundup of the best Italian restaurants in London.

Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

