Say goodbye to one of the best restaurants in South London

We gave The Manor five stars when it opened, so the news that it will close at the end of December floored us. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Robin Gill, the chef-patron of this brilliant British restaurant, is keeping the building and reopening it in January as Sorella, an Italian joint. It’s a plot twist, yes, but we’re here for it. Gill also runs The Dairy and Counter Culture, so we reckon anything he touches turns to gold. And who doesn’t love Italian food?

The Manor will close at the end of December 2017. Sorella will open in January 2018.

