Selfridges' summer rooftop bar and restaurant is re-opening with a blissed-out California theme

If all this blue sky and sunshine has got you California dreaming from your desk, then you're in for a treat at Selfridges' summer rooftop restaurant and bar, which reopens next week with a cool California theme. Re-named The Roof Deck, expect a splash of West Coast style from timber beams, tropical palms and a retractable roof for catching those heatwave rays.

On the menu, you’ll also find health-focused food – from black kale salad to nigella seed hummus – and fresh fish dishes, including tuna ceviche or charred monkfish with scallops and bacon. Even the drinks sound practically saintly, with a green cucumber and chilli margarita on the list. Well, it is known as the City of Angels, after all.

The Roof Deck, from restaurateur Des McDonald (Q Grill) will be an all-day destination, open from 11am until 11pm throughout the week. Who needs to rack up air miles when there's a slice of paradise right here in central London (albeit up above Oxford Street)? California, here we come!

The Roof Deck opens on Tuesday April 11 at 11am on the roof of Selfridges, Oxford Street. Open Mon-Sat, 11am-11pm; Sun noon-6pm.

