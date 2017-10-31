Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Loads of eggs. That’s the easiest way to sum up this collaboration between artist Andy Holden and his ornithologist dad Peter. A giant nest and wooden sculptures top off an emotional exhibition that charts obsessions and father-son relationships while reflecting on the history of egg collecting. It’s a cracker. The Former Newington Library. Tube: Elephant & Castle. Until Nov 26.

Like ice cream and really heavy beer? Then rejoice! Because Guinness has teamed up with Chin Chin Labs for International Stout Day. Get yourself down to Chin Chin’s parlour in Soho where it will be giving away 100 stout sundaes. Chin Chin Labs, 54 Greek St. Tube: Tottenham Court Rd. Thu Nov 2, 1pm.

You know that nice feeling you get when you achieve something? That’s dopamine, pal. Now you can taste success without the legwork: Sub Cult is handing out sandwiches packed with dopamine-rich ingredients. Boxpark. Shoreditch High St Overground. Wed Nov 1-Fri Nov 3, 8am-11am.

Teapigs is hosting its annual giveaway (and marking its eleventh birthday). If you want a free cuppa, loads of places are involved – including stations, cafés and the West Elm store, while a tea bus will be wending its way from Richmond to central London. Various locations. Thu Nov 2.

Join The Final Girls and Broadly as they present a selection of spooky horror shorts from exciting new female voices in cinema. There’s a free drink on arrival too. Book tickets in advance on Dice. And be afraid… The Horse Hospital. Tube: Holborn. Tue Oct 31, 7pm-9.30pm.

Top off your weekend with a bang at this fireworks bash. There’ll be rides, snacks and, of course, the explosive main event. The sparks start flying at 8pm (leaving you time to grab a mulled wine first). Chestnuts Field. Tube: Walthamstow Central. Sun Nov 5, 6.30pm-9pm.

