Some of food’s biggest names are hitting Spitalfields tomorrow

Tomorrow, E1 is is getting a Happy Ending(s). The dessert shop, we mean. That’s just one of the highly rated restaurants and bars opening stalls in Old Spitalfields Market this Friday, October 13. Called ‘The Kitchens’, there’ll be 100 new traders in situ by spring 2018, but this first batch looks pretty glorious. Check out the list below to see what you can expect.

Berber & Q

Breddos Tacos

Bar Barbarian

Dumpling Shack

Flank

Happy Endings

Rök

Thousand Knives

Sood Family

Yum Bun

The Kitchens at Old Spitalfields Market launches Fri Oct 13 at Old Spitalfields Market, 16 Horner Square, E1 6EW.

