Some of food’s biggest names are hitting Spitalfields tomorrow

Tomorrow, E1 is is getting a Happy Ending(s). The dessert shop, we mean. That’s just one of the highly rated restaurants and bars opening stalls in Old Spitalfields Market this Friday, October 13. Called ‘The Kitchens’, there’ll be 100 new traders in situ by spring 2018, but this first batch looks pretty glorious. Check out the list below to see what you can expect.
Bar Barbarian
Flank
Happy Endings
Thousand Knives
Sood Family
Yum Bun
The Kitchens at Old Spitalfields Market launches Fri Oct 13 at Old Spitalfields Market, 16 Horner Square, E1 6EW.
Want to know whenever something massive happens in food? Click here to sign up to Time Out.