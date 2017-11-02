Southbank is getting a Christmas tree that feeds off your festive memories

This Christmas, the Southbank will be getting a shiny new Christmas tree. But it’s not your average spruce. This is one powered by your positive festive memories.

The ‘memory-powered’ seven-metre tall fir will shine brighter and brighter the more people share their Christmas memories on social media. All you’ve got to do to get those festive lights twinkling is channel happy thoughts and then publicly post them on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #LightUpXmas.

The ever-so-slightly sci-fi creation is popping up courtesy of Marie Curie, as a reminder of all the hard work their nurses do at this time of year (and all year round) to support people with terminal illnesses and their families.

The clever conifer is a world first, and will sit in the shadow of the London Eye from December 4-17. Londoners will be able to share their holiday memories, watch the tree glow and make contactless donations to Marie Curie by the Eye, or get involved on social media from afar.

