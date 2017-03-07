Ten awesome ways to celebrate International Women's Day in London

It's International Women's Day tomorrow (March 8), so down tools and fill your Wednesday with these ceiling-smashing events.

Feel like you missed out on the riot grrrl movement of the ’90s? You might just have a second chance at The George Tavern’s all-female punk music night in honour of IWD. There will be performances from The Tuts and Peach Club (two razor-sharp feminist bands that are crushing it right now) and a talk from young activists Girls Against. The George Tavern. Shadwell DLR. Wed Mar 8. £5.

This documentary captures ten portraits of London women aged 0-100. Get to know a wild swimmer, a female rabbi, a bodybuilder and a vascular surgeon, among others. A panel discussion with the film’s creators will follow the screening, which is part of UN Women’s HeForShe Arts Week (Wednesday March 8-March 15). Hackney Attic at Hackney Picturehouse. Hackney Central Overground. Wed Mar 8. £5.

You should never fight the patriarchy on an empty stomach, so Balls & Company will be prepping guests with a five-course dinner created by eight female chefs. Each will create a dish celebrating a woman that inspires them (fingers crossed for a Pankhurst pasty). Balls & Company. Tottenham Court Rd. Wed Mar 8. £50.

Support the incredible work of the Snehalaya charity at this exhibition by travel photographers Joseph Fox and Patrick Wheeler, which will also showcase photographs captured by the residents of Snehalaya's Children's Home in India. There will be a silent auction, and a menu of Indian Street Food from chef Angus Denoon. Tried & True Café. Putney rail. Wed Mar 8. £12.

Taking part of its name from a 1960s event hosted by Maya Angelou, this night promises ‘a filth pit of champagne and glitter’ held in a rainbow-lit basement. Drag, comedy and music acts will celebrate the marginalised, raise funds for Refugee Action and put the ‘sex’ into ‘intersectionality’. Shut up, we can spell... The Book Club. Old St tube. Wed Mar 8. £20.

Organised by the International Women’s Peace Group, #SHECAN is an evening of music, dance and home truths from UK ladies in the performing arts. There’ll be appearances from Kimmy Beatbox and Trills, who were featured on ‘Suffragette’ soundtrack, and interviews with the likes of blogger Fro Girl Ginny, who’s flying the flag for natural hair beauty. It’s about as far as you can get from the ‘world peace’ beauty pageant rhetoric. Bhavan Centre. West Kensington. Wed Mar 8. £5.90.

The Southbank Centre’s Women of the World festival has knocked it out of the park this year with its rich cross-section of female speakers. But the stand-out event is ‘Hejira’, a live rendition of the eponymous Joni Mitchell album from the Nu Civilisation Orchestra. They offer an interpretation of the album’s theme of female migration and will be joined by Mercury nominee Lisa Hannigan and British-Egyptian poet Sabrina Mahfouz. Royal Festival Hall. Waterloo tube. Wed Mar 8. £20.

8Eyez might sound like a budget comic book villain, but it’s actually a platform for emerging UK talent, and they are taking over the Rich Mix for IWD with a series of performances from female rappers, spoken word artists and dancers. It’s going to be a powerful, oestrogen-fuelled evening. Rich Mix Centre. Shoreditch High Street Overground. Wed Mar 8. £9.05.

Hammersmith United Charities and the Big Lottery launch a festival of events highlighting the vital and often under-appreciated role women play in the neighbourhood. Hammersmith & Fulham is one of London’s most diverse boroughs, and this day is a chance to get to know the people who make it great. You can sample food made by Hammersmith women, join a writing or horticulture workshop and find out how you can #beboldforchange in your own community. Various Venues. Wed Mar 8. Prices vary.

Boxpark Shoreditch is marking IWD with a live talk from The Sorority House, a collective of UK women fighting to diversify the creative industries and quash negative stigma around the ‘female boss’. The debate will be rounded off with live music from Kenzo and singer-songwriter Sherika Sherard. It’s free to join, no college-hazing necessary. Boxpark Shoreditch. Shoreditch High St Overground. Wed Mar 8. Free, registration required.

