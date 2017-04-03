The genius behind Brie-oncé has created the In-ched-ible Hulk

Last week, a 45-pound cheddar statue of Beyoncé appeared in east London. The world wept. Regal, veiled and framed with fresh flowers, Brie-oncé was the cheddar version of that (heaven-sent) pregnancy photo.

The dairy delight was the showcase at the annual Cheese Carving Championships (seriously, that’s a thing) at the East Village’s Cheese and Wine Festival. And if you thought Brie-oncé was cool, let us introduce you to the In-ched-ible Hulk. Created by David Bradley, the same artist who brought us Queen Brie, this seminal work was modelled during the Cheese Carving Championships last weekend. It won, obviously, but second and third prize were pretty amazing too: Cheesie Wonder and Camem-Bear Grylls. Thank you, sweet Cheesus.

