The Harry Potter cast have a WhatsApp group

Here's a group chat we'd never, ever mute (soz, Uni Gurlz '08). The cast of Harry Potter apparently stay in touch using Whatsapp.

It's been six years since the release of the final movie, 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2', but the gang have been messaging to stay in contact ever since.

'We actually have a group WhatsApp,' Emma Watson said recently. 'I invited everyone really from the main cast of Harry Potter to come to a screening [of 'Beauty and the Beast']. Matt Lewis and Tom Felton came to the screening we just had in LA.'

'It's kind of like Pokemon. I'm trying to catch 'em all right now,' she laughed, adding to Entertainment Tonight: 'We are all spread all over the globe and so it's a case of trying to like get people into the right places. I feel very supported by my old co-stars.'

emma watson saying the harry potter cast has a group chat cAN YOU HEAR ME CRYING pic.twitter.com/VFC14NWJUw — cast of harry potter (@castofhp) March 6, 2017

Watson stars in the new Disney live action 'Beauty and the Beast', in cinemas March 17.

