There's a new immersive bar in Waterloo – and it's run by the Devil

In many ways Satan is the ideal pub landlord. He has the best tunes, so the jukebox would be killer. Even in winter his pub would be snuggly and warm. Also, he's unlikely to be too judgy about you getting hammered and doing stupid things. We'd drink there over an All Bar One any day.

This is presumably the train of thought behind The Neath: an immersive pop-up bar created by a team of people who've been involved with the Crystal Maze Live Experience, Time Run and the 'Twin Peaks' restaurant. It's in The Vaults under Waterloo, and – as well as being run by Beelzebub – has actors playing characters from myths and legends crammed into every nook and cranny, offering you individual experiences you can partake in (think having a seance with a witch or bartering souls with a dodgy market trader). Each one is also produced by one of a megalist of supremely talented immersive theatre companies – one was devised by some of the brains behind Punchdrunk, another by the peeps who created Zombie Blitz, one by the peeps who turned Battlefield Hardline into a real-life game. It sounds AMAZING.

Here's the best bit, though: you know how immersive experiences like Punchdrunk often leave you feeling like you wish you could do it all over again in order to check out the bits you missed? Well with The Neath, you can. Once you've bought a ticket, you can revisit as many times as you like. Which, presumably means that you'll have a devil of a time.

The Neath runs Feb 22–26 as part of Vaults Festival. Tickets cost £25 and are available here.

