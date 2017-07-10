Tonkotsu is giving away 500 bowls of free ramen next week!

Tonkotsu ­– the masters of the long-simmered pork-bone broth – is having a birthday (it’s five). And to celebrate this momentous coming-of-age they’re giving away 500 free ramens. Free ramen!

For one day only – Wednesday July 19 – 250 bowls will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis at Tonkotsu’s Dean Street branch. There are four free ramens as well as a free aromatic noodle duck salad to choose from, but we’re most excited about the classic Tonkotsu – pork broth marinated for 16 hours with a sea salt base. At the Soho branch you won’t have to buy a thing to claim your ramen, just sit down, order a tap water and tuck in. Dreamy.



The other 250 ‘free’ bowls are a little more complicated, though. There are 50 vouchers being given out at Tonkotsu’s five other London branches (Mare St, Selfridges, Bankside, East and Notting Hill), but you can only get a voucher if you buy a ramen – and then you can only use that voucher on another visit. Which sounds like a faff to us TBH so we’ll be queuing at Soho.



Get free ramen at Tonkotsu, 62 Dean St on July 19.

