Tooting is one of the coolest places on earth – and now everyone knows about it

Okay, we’ve known this for ages and you have too, but now it seems the rest of the world is starting to catch up. Last week, the Lonely Planet guidebooks company picked the ten coolest neighbourhoods in the entire world, and our very own SW17 was on the list.

Lonely Planet calls Tooting ‘a captivating affair, revelling in multiculturalism and originality’, and singles out Tooting Market, Tooting High Street’s ‘curry corridor’ and the selection of ‘quirky bars and pubs’ – though it neglects to mention the terrapins, the lido, the biggest Chicken Cottage in Europe, the UK’s very first purpose-built cinema and the salted-caramel old fashioned at Brick & Liquor.

These minor quibbles aside, we’re tickled that one of the best bits of London is getting its moment in the spotlight – and proud Tootingite Sadiq Khan must be over the moon.