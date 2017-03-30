We saw Slowdive make a beautiful noise at their surprise London show last night

A post shared by @snhtewm on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:16am PDT

How do you cheer up 600 people in Islington on Brexit Day? Warm waves of echoey guitar, apparently. After announcing their first album in 22 years on Tuesday, reunited indie heroes Slowdive played a surprise London show last night. The venue was The Garage on Highbury Corner, so newly refurbished it still smells of paint, and the set list included shiny new songs from their self-titled comeback album as well as massive shimmery classics like ‘Alison’ and ‘She Calls’.

Slowdive started on the ’90s Thames Valley scene, which was famous for being full of sensitive types who’d rather look at their guitar pedals than the crowd – that’s why people called it ‘shoegaze’. Apart from some funky new facial hair they honestly haven’t changed much in the 25 years since, only speaking up last night for some earnest, polite thank-yous. But the storm of noise they whipped up at the end of their Syd Barrett cover ‘Golden Hair’ was anything but shy and retiring. Ever seen 600 heads nodding gently in perfect sync? Anyone in the room with the Article 50 blues will have had them sandblasted right off.

Slowdive release their new album on May 5, and play Field Day in June. You should go and see them.

