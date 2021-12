Dance, drink and get merry at one of these festive parties, club nights and events

Let’s face it: it’s been one hell of a year, and you deserve to let your hair down. Soak up as much festive fun as possible with our guide to Christmas-themed parties and club nights this December. Whether you want to warm up from the cold with some high-speed raving, a night of throwback cheesy classics, or want to totally avoid the Xmas anthems with London’s finest house and disco DJs – we’ve got everything you could possibly want for Christmas.

RECOMMENDED: See our full festive guide to Christmas in London.

This page will be updated with more events as they’re announced.