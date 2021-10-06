London
Full on Ferry - New Years Eve - O2 Academy Brixton.jpg

New Year's Day parties in London

Keep the New Year's Eve party vibes flowing all the way into New Year's Day and beyond at these events

Written by
Oliver Keens
,
Nick Levine
&
Chiara Wilkinson
There are tons of great New Year's Day parties happening across London, meaning that the NYE fun doesn't have to stop on January 1. So if you're still standing after New Year's Eve, head to one of these great events and start 2022 in the best way possible.

RECOMMENDED: Find New Year's Eve parties in London

New Year's Day parties in London

New Year's Day Prom
Image: Shutterstock

New Year’s Day Prom

  • Music
  • Classical and opera
  • Barbican

Popular classics don’t come much more popular than this: the London Concert Orchestra delivers ‘Rule, Britannia’, ‘Land of Hope and Glory’, ‘The Sailor’s Hornpipe’, plus favourites from Rossini, Glinka, Tchaikovsky and more. There’s even the theme from ‘The Dambusters’ and ‘Nessun Dorma’ for weepy footie fans. The whole thing lasts two hours 15 mins, and there’s a 20-minute interval for a loo-break. 

Read more

Ceilidh Jam

  • Things to do
  • South Bank

As part of Southbank Centre's Winter Festival, why not book a spot at this fantastically fun, high-energy ceilidh? Hosts will help you out by calling out the traditional dances, all soundtracked to Folk Dance Remixed's vibrant mix of folk formations and freestyle grooves – from Soul Train Line to Strip the Willow and Electric Slide.

Want more festive fun for all the family? Check out the Southbank Kids Countdown or Choral Crafternoons.

Read more
New Year's Day Parade
Nick Reynolds

New Year’s Day Parade

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • London

This January’s New Year’s Day Parade took place online, but the organisers are determined that the 2022 event will fill the streets of London, as it’s supposed to. Exact timings and locations are still TBC, but the parade will begin at noon in Piccadilly. A host of acts have already been booked, including the City of London Brass Band, Pandemonium Drummers and cheerleading squad Ultimate Cheer. Updates on the logistics and performers will be posted on the LNYDP’s website and social media.  

RECOMMENDED: Read our full guide to New Year in London.

Read more
Tunes for your NYD afterparty

The 50 best '90s songs
50 best ’90s songs

The 50 best ’90s songs

  • Music

Tamagotchis, snap bracelets, Pokémon, Power Rangers, mood rings, New Labour, dial-up internet, ‘Dexter’s Lab’, scrunchies, Bill Clinton jokes, every single good episode of ‘The Simpsons’... The ’90s gave us all these great things, and then there’s the music. Welcome to our round-up of the very best ’90s songs.

Read more
