Ultra-sharp US comic and raconteur Alex Edelman bags a lengthy run at the Menier with his wildly acclaimed latest show in which he mixes more traditional stand-up material with a true-life account of how the Jewish performer infiltrated a meeting of white nationalists in New York City.
London is heaving with comedy shows, from intimate pub gigs with surprisingly high-profile line-ups, to massive arena blowout spectaculars at The O2 with huge international superstars. We've rounded up the biggest and best shows to see in London this month: something here is guaranteed to split your sides, no matter your taste in chuckles.
