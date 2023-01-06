The comedy trio return to perform the silliest sketches from their ten (actually 12, but it didn’t sound as good) years of success at the Edinburgh Fringe and more (plus one genius new piece thrown in for good measure). Originally members of the Cambridge footlights and twigged by us as ‘ones to watch’ in 2009, expect 12 years of experience to be evident in this daft, confident, and chemistry-laden series of sketches at the Soho Theatre by Al Roberts (‘Stath Lets Flats’, ‘Starstruck’, ‘Feel Good’), Liam Williams (‘Ladhood’, ‘Pls Like’, ‘Stath Lets Flats’) and Daran ‘Jonno’ Johnson (‘Wedding Seasons’, ‘Parlement’, ‘Siblings’).