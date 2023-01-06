London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Patti Harrison, Soho Theatre, 2023
Photo: Andrew Levy

The top London comedy shows to see in January

Our pick of this month's must-see comedy shows in London

Advertising

London is heaving with comedy shows, from intimate pub gigs with surprisingly high-profile line-ups, to massive arena blowout spectaculars at The O2 with huge international superstars. We've rounded up the biggest and best shows to see in London this month: something here is guaranteed to split your sides, no matter your taste in chuckles. 

The best comedy clubs in London.

The best new theatre shows to book for in London.

The best comedy shows in London this month

Alex Edelman: Just for Us
Photograph: Courtesy Monique Carboni

1. Alex Edelman: Just for Us

  • Theatre
  • Comedy
  • Southwark

Ultra-sharp US comic and raconteur Alex Edelman bags a lengthy run at the Menier with his wildly acclaimed latest show in which he mixes more traditional stand-up material with a true-life account of how the Jewish performer infiltrated a meeting of white nationalists in New York City. 

Read more
Patti Harrison
Photo by Soho Theatre

2. Patti Harrison

  • Comedy
  • Stand-up
  • Soho

Off the back of her highly-rated Edinburgh Fringe Show Patti Harrison will be bringing her ridiculous and absurdist humour to Soho Theatre at the start of this year. She was banned from Twitter in 2021 for impersonating a biscuit brand, but if that doesn’t ring a bell you may also know her from ‘The Tonight Show’ appearances or recognise her voice from ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and ‘Bojack Horseman’

Read our review from the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe.

Read more
Advertising
Sheeps: Ten Years, Ten Laughs
Photo by Sheeps

3. Sheeps: Ten Years, Ten Laughs

  • Comedy
  • Sketch shows
  • Soho

The comedy trio return to perform the silliest sketches from their ten (actually 12, but it didn’t sound as good) years of success at the Edinburgh Fringe and more (plus one genius new piece thrown in for good measure). Originally members of the Cambridge footlights and twigged by us as ‘ones to watch’ in 2009, expect 12 years of experience to be evident in this daft, confident, and chemistry-laden series of sketches at the Soho Theatre by Al Roberts (‘Stath Lets Flats’, ‘Starstruck’, ‘Feel Good’), Liam Williams (‘Ladhood’, ‘Pls Like’, ‘Stath Lets Flats’) and Daran ‘Jonno’ Johnson (‘Wedding Seasons’, ‘Parlement’, ‘Siblings’). 

Read more
John Mulaney: From Scratch
Photo: John Mulaney

4. John Mulaney: From Scratch

  • Comedy
  • Stand-up
  • Hammersmith

After selling out shows in Madison Square Gardens and the Hollywood Bowl, two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian, John Mulaney comes to London’s Apollo for two nights. Tackling the turbulent 18 months he’s faced, this phone-free show – that’s to say, your phone will literally be secured at the door – ‘From Scratch’ deals with divorce, drug and alcohol abuse, a newborn boy, and a stint in rehab. 

Read more
Advertising
Emily Wilson: Fixed
Photo: Soho Theatre

5. Emily Wilson: Fixed

  • Comedy
  • Stand-up
  • Soho

In 2011 Emily Wilson was humiliated on ‘America’s Got Talent’ after performing Christina Perri’s ‘Jar of Hearts’ to a panel comprised of Simon Cowell, Puala Abdul and Nicole Sherzinger. In 2023 she’s performing her show “Fixed’ all about the trauma this experience left her with. 

Read more
See more comedy shows coming to London

More comedy in London

Tonight
© Comedy Store

Tonight

Looking for comedy in London tonight? Then start limbering up those face muscles because there are plenty of cracking line-ups at London's comedy clubs this very evening. Here's a few of the comedy shows we recommend, plus a choice of budget-friendly free gigs.

Read more
This week

This week

  • Comedy

As the unofficial comedy capital of the world, London's comedy circuit doesn't take a break. There are stand-up shows seven days a week, from early evening through to the small hours. To help you plan your week of witticisms, here's a nifty calendar of the best comedy shows in London this week.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!