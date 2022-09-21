10 great movies you can still get tickets for at the London Film Festival

This year’s BFI London Film Festival is just around the corner – October 5 is the big kick off – and there’s still a bunch of tickets available for screenings around London and in cinemas across the UK. We’ve taken a proverbial comb through the booking pages and turned up a trove of screenings with tickets still available: from the latest dreamy fairy tale from Guillermo del Toro, to hard-hitting dramas from up-and-coming auteurs, to local stories that Londoners will love.

And because we’re not recommending you spend your cash on just any old motion picture, these ten films come curated, vetted, fully inoculated and with our trusty stamp of approval. But don’t delay, tickets are going fast. Get over to the official BFI website and have at it.



