10 great movies you can still get tickets for at the London Film Festival

If you happened to catch Ali Abbasi’s ace modern-day fairy tale ‘Border’ a few years back, the prospect of a new one from the filmmaker should be enticing. This time he’s headed back to his native Iran for a grimy, gripping true-life serial killer flick set at the turn of the millennial. There are obvious parallels with ‘The Silence of the Lambs’, as a female nvestigate journalist risks life and limb to track down a man preying on the sex workers in the holy city of Mashhad – and they’re deserved, too.
See it if you love: ‘The Silence of the Lambs’
Sat Oct 8, 9.15pm
Sun Oct 9, 10.30pm