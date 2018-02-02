Cheap eats in Clapham

What’s the vibe? This new-wave Antipodean café is spread over two floors and sits across the road from Clapham Common tube. It’s fashionably rough and ready, with a yard out back.

When to go Extended brunch (till 3pm) is the prime time, with a limited range of food later on.

What to eat Brunch burritos and grilled sourdough toasties are the big hitters, backed by wraps, bagels and salads.

How much? Brunch items from £8.50, toasties from £6. Be warned: add-ons may take you over budget. Also check out the Weekday Steal (grilled toastie, wrap or bagel plus salad, soup or hash nuggets for just £2.50).