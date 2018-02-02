Cheap eats in Islington

What’s the vibe? Cosy, pint-sized Afghan eatery on two floors with communal tables and a short menu that’s designed for sharing. Go for hearty, warming stews, home-baked breads and gallons of yoghurt.

When to go It’s handy for a quick solo lunch, but much more fun in the evening when it’s tailor-made for groups.

What to eat Anything from subtly spiced lamb with spinach to thick, comforting moong dhal – plus rice or bread (evenings only).

How much? No dish costs more than £7.50 (veggie or otherwise) – spend the rest on sides and a glass of refreshing ‘dogh’ (a yoghurt and mint drink). Just remember it’s cash only.