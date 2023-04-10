The best facials in London

I’ve been known to doze off during facials, but there is zero chance of that happening in a room with Su-Man. Her treatment technique is unlike anything else. She goes way beyond gentle cleansing and exfoliating, with intense and intimate choreographed movements that manipulate muscles and define contours. Moving from your eye sockets to your ears, it’s like pilates for your face, with Su-Man drawing from her experience in dance and shiatsu for a very powerful, hands-on experience. Using her own range of skincare products, she’ll tackle any issues, perform extractions and moisturise your skin, including your upper body and feet in a firm massage while a mask sinks in. You’ll leave with a plump, smooth and transformed complexion. It’s total magic. The only problem is you’ll never feel satisfied with a ‘standard’ facial ever again. £270, 60 mins.
Living in London can be tough on the skin, what with all the pollution and air-conditioned offices. That’s before we even think about harsh weather, alcohol, sun exposure, dehydration and the inevitable passing of time (the joys).
Just thinking about what we put our skin through is enough to give you frown lines. Luckily, though, there are loads of great spas and treatment rooms in London where you can give your face a break. Whether you’re after a relaxing, soothing facial massage, some instant radiance, a total skincare overhaul or something a little more intense, read our pick of facials in London.
