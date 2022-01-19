Best for: Beautiful surroundings.
Inspired by the tradition of baths from the ancient Roman, Greek and Ottoman civilisations, AIRE Ancient Baths are like entering an otherworldly space. You’re guided through a series of stone-walled, mood-lit, bergamot-scented corridors to caverns featuring different bathing spaces: salt baths you can float in, super-hot pools, super-cold pools, basically every iteration of pool you can imagine as well as a steam room and sauna. Plus, the treatments are brilliant here too. The massages are individualised and ultra-relaxing.
More details here.