London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The best Gatwick Airport hotels

Get your trip off to a great start with a stay at one of the best hotels Gatwick has to offer

Written by
Time Out contributors
&
Rhys Thomas
Advertising

With far flung flights to Hong Kong, short jaunts to Jersey and everything in between, Gatwick Airport remains one of Europe's busiest. Add to that its close proximity to the capital and it's clear to see why they need take-offs and landings round the clock just to accommodate all the passengers. If your departure happens to be at an unsociable hour, or during peak commuter times, you'd do well to book a room nearby so you can get in early and board the plane feeling fresh and well rested. There's somtehing to suit all budgets too, so don't worry about the pennies, simply pick your next stay from our selection of the best hotels at Gatwick Airport. Whether you're after sleek luxury or calm convenience, you'll find just what you're looking for here. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Looking for more options? Check out London’s best Airbnbs

Hilton

1. Hilton

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Heathrow
  • price 3 of 4

The Gatwick outpost of the world-renowned Hilton empire has two fairly major selling points. Firstly, it’s the only hotel connected to the airport’s South Terminal by a covered walkway, so you wont have to drag your suitcase amongst the London drizzle. Secondly, it’s (unsurprisingly) the largest hotel at Gatwick, with over 800 guest rooms - so you should easily get a stay at short notice.

Time Out tip: Naturally, this a good choice for big broods – the Hilton family rooms can accommodate up to two adults and four children. Plus, if you're saving your pennies for holiday activities, it's free for under-10s to dine alongside adults in the restaurant. There's two bars and two restaurants, plus 24-hour room service and reception – so you'll be sure to get your food and sleep whenever you want to. 

Read more
Check Prices
Bloc

2. Bloc

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Gatwick
  • price 2 of 4

Considering it has such a great location directly in the south terminal, Bloc provides great value for your money. You can easily get a room here for less than a ton. It won't be huge, but it'll be comfy, with Swedish design and innovative technology built-in all over the place. From there, just pop over to the endless shops and restaurants within the airport. There really couldn't be a less stressful pre or post-flight way to live. 

Time Out tip: Plane nerds should plump for Bloc’s Runway Suite – you'll get some great views.

Read more
Check Prices
Advertising
Sofitel

3. Sofitel

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Gatwick
  • price 2 of 4

Sitting adjacent to the north terminal, this four-star is the Gatwick branch of Parisian hotel chain Sofitel. It's just as sleek and luxurious as you'd imagine a business from Paris to be, with two onsite restaurants, a bar and a well-equipped gym. You're also just 20 minutes from Brighton, if you fancy popping down for a dip in the sea. 

Time Out tip: Feeling peckish? Head to Le Ciel, the terrace-style bar where you can relax and sip a cocktail whilst watching all of the holiday hustle and bustle in the foyer below. Parfait! There's also fantastic restaurants on-hand to line the stomach. 

Read more
Check Prices
Hampton by Hilton

4. Hampton by Hilton

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Gatwick
  • price 1 of 4

If the four-star Hilton is a little out of your price range, opt for the Hampton instead. Connected to the north terminal by a covered walkway, it provides all the same high quality service, with slightly fewer luxury amenities. A free hot breakfast is served daily too. There's a 24-hour reception so no worries about booking those obscure 3am flights here. There's a bar and restaurant also.

Time Out tip: Want to zap yourself back to life after a particularly gruelling long-haul flight? Head to the fitness centre, which is open 24 hours a day (or maybe just catch some z's beauty sleep is a real thing, you know).

Read more
Check Prices
Advertising
Yotelair

5. Yotelair

  • Hotels
  • Gatwick
  • price 1 of 4

If the name looks familiar, it's because Yotelair is owned by the Yo Sushi crew. Don't let that put you off, though, this is a great and affordable capsule hotel. It was created with the help of one of the designers of BA's first class cabins, so everything you’ll encounter here is of the small-but-well-thought-out variety. There's a 24-hour service menu too, so you can make sure peckishness isn't a problem. 

Time Out tip: Just need a couple of hours to freshen up before you board? Each room is bookable by the hour. You're also just 15 minutes from the North Terminal, so you can really nail that tight itinerary here. 

Read more
Check Prices

Looking for more hotels?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.