The Gatwick outpost of the world-renowned Hilton empire has two fairly major selling points. Firstly, it’s the only hotel connected to the airport’s South Terminal by a covered walkway, so you wont have to drag your suitcase amongst the London drizzle. Secondly, it’s (unsurprisingly) the largest hotel at Gatwick, with over 800 guest rooms - so you should easily get a stay at short notice.
Time Out tip: Naturally, this a good choice for big broods – the Hilton family rooms can accommodate up to two adults and four children. Plus, if you're saving your pennies for holiday activities, it's free for under-10s to dine alongside adults in the restaurant. There's two bars and two restaurants, plus 24-hour room service and reception – so you'll be sure to get your food and sleep whenever you want to.