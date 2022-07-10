This four-star Novotel is only a few minutes drive from Heathrow and is complete with a gym, sound-proof windows and a bar and restaurant. You'll also find an extremely handy shuttle that'll ferry you from the airport to the hotel and back. Take a dip in their heated indoor swimming pool should you need to wind down post-flight.
Having developed into a five-terminal machine, Heathrow Airport is Europe's busiest airport for international airport traffic. It's little wonder then, that you'll find a whole host of hotels to take your pick from if you need to catch a couple of Zs before or after your flight. But how to know which are the best? We’ve put together a list of our favourites for you to take your pick from.
