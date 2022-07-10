London
The best Heathrow hotels

After somewhere to quickly rest your head before or after a flight? Here are the best hotels in and around Heathrow

Written by
Time Out contributors
&
Paula Akpan
Having developed into a five-terminal machine, Heathrow Airport is Europe's busiest airport for international airport traffic. It's little wonder then, that you'll find a whole host of hotels to take your pick from if you need to catch a couple of Zs before or after your flight. But how to know which are the best? We’ve put together a list of our favourites for you to take your pick from. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

The best Heathrow airport hotels

Novotel London Heathrow Airport

1. Novotel London Heathrow Airport

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Borough of Hillingdon
  • price 2 of 4

This four-star Novotel is only a few minutes drive from Heathrow and is complete with a gym, sound-proof windows and a bar and restaurant. You'll also find an extremely handy shuttle that'll ferry you from the airport to the hotel and back. Take a dip in their heated indoor swimming pool should you need to wind down post-flight. 

Sofitel London Heathrow
Supplied by booking.com

2. Sofitel London Heathrow

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Heathrow
  • price 1 of 4

At Sofitel Heathrow you'll have direct access to Terminal 5 via a covered walkway, which means no last minute rushing to catch your flight. And if you have the time for it, the facilities are great too, including a modern health spa, a 24-hour gym, two bars and two restaurants. Plus, you can unwind and watch Sky Sports on a large TV screen in the Sphere Bar, or have tea and cakes in the Tea Salon. 

Hilton London Heathrow

3. Hilton London Heathrow

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Heathrow
  • price 3 of 4

Just like other hotels in the world-class Hilton chain, Hilton London Heathrow is lovely to look at, fronted by a huge wall of glass. Access Heathow by a covered walkway or pay a small charge for the Hoppa service. The rooms are comfy and simple, all you really need for night or two. Catching a morning flight? Food is served from 5am, so you can fuel up before you board. 

London Heathrow Marriott

4. London Heathrow Marriott

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Borough of Hillingdon
  • price 2 of 4

A contemporary and relaxing oasis, this Marriott spot will feel like a world away from Heathrow. Unwind in the health club or enjoy a leisurely meal at Carluccio’s. There are also convenient transport links connecting you to London. Watch the steady flow of planes taking off and descending from the pretty alfresco dining area. 

Renaissance Hotel Heathrow

5. Renaissance Hotel Heathrow

  • Hotels
  • Heathrow
  • price 2 of 4

Based on the outskirts of the airport, Renaissance is complete with a cocktail bar, health club and soundproofed windows. The hotel has recently undergone a big refurbishment, including updates to all 710 rooms and bathrooms. Feeling tense after a long-haul flight? Book in for a massage treatment at their health club. 

