Time Out says

In many ways, Nobu Portman Square is completely what you’d expect. Professionals with blindingly shiny watches and rich girl hair balance laptops in the lobby, typing last minute emails before snapping the lid shut and swaggering to the ajoining bar for a martini. Couples dressed to the nines hold hands over tables in the upstairs restaurant, gazing into each other’s eyes and posing for Instagram stories between sips of sake. I even overheard women on their way to the fitness suite ask: ‘are the glasses Gucci or Loewe’?

In other ways, though, it’s refreshing – because although you’d not be too surprised to bump into Chloé Kardashian in the ladies’ loos, you swiftly learn that none of this is for show. Nobu’s not riding a wave of reputation at the expense of quality: Nobu is Nobu for a reason. And it’s a place us normal folk can enjoy too (even if only on special occassions), because it doesn’t feel snooty or intimidating. There’s no unnecessary extravagance and the staff seem genuienly happy to help.

Of course, the brand’s globally-renowned lustre all harks back to its culinary history via the namesake chef Nobu Matsuhisa, so you’d be a fool to skip eating here. An open kitchen and sushi counter sets a relaxed tone; tasteful, lo-fi music hums from speakers, meanwhile the menu boasts classics like black cod miso, Matsuhisa sashimi salad and A5 wagyu beef. There’s also a bar and a heated concrete terrace if you just fancy a tipple, as well as a large ballroom for event hire and an extensive 24-hour fitness suite.

After eating your bodyweight in sashimi, you could do a lot worse than rolling into one of Nobu’s bedrooms: all calm, cosmopolitan cool and clean. While the building itself is nothing spectacular and some of the bedrooms are a little on the cosy side, the insides are done to the highest standards: all minimal Japanese sophistication and attention to function. There’s an electronic TOTO washlet toilet, a big bath and a waterfall shower, couple’s sinks, a large TV and an ever larger bed with super soft bedding. In other words, Nobu does a very good job at modern luxury – it’s about quality and sophistication without being flashy or frilly – which makes a stay here feel as chic as they come.

Neighbourhood

You’re right in the thick of it here: moments from Hyde Park, Marlybone and Mayfair. In other words, all of London – at its most luxurious – is at your disposal. You’re perfectly placed to explore the city’s premier tourist attractions on your doorstep or to splash the cash and go shopping. If you’re looking for something a bit vibier, you can walk into Soho in about 20 minutes, or head further west to Notting Hill.

Nearby

The Serpentine Pavilion for your daily dose of culture. If you’re not all that keen on the conceptual structure itself, the large body of water is pretty nice to look at, too.

Daunt Books Marylebone for a good old fashioned rummage under a large conservatory ceiling and Edwardian stained glass windows.

Wigmore Hall, the mighty concert hall specialising in chamber and instrumental music, is only a ten minute walk away. They also offer £5 tickets for under 35s.

Time Out Tip

Book into one of Nobu’s world-leading pilates classes led by Marsha Lindsay. If you’re feeling like treating yourself, they even offer a ‘stretch and sushi’ package, where you can tuck into a fresh bento box to re-fuel right after your workout.