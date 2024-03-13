Time Out says

Run by mammoth hotel chain Radisson, who also own the Park Inn and art 'otel brands, Park Plaza Westminster is a slick operation that also caters to the masses. With 1,023 rooms and suites, it's closer to a cruise ship than to its neighbour and rival, Premier Inn.

Rooms are stripped back, with white walls and a dark wooden table making up the skeleton of the space. The minimalism is deliberate. This hotel knows that focusing too much on furnishings - soft or otherwise - would be like turning your back on the Mona Lisa.

Why? The majority of rooms have a screensaver view of the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben and The London Eye. So close are you to the Elizabeth Tower, you might as well be reading the ten o' clock news.

Due to its 32 conference rooms and proximity to Waterloo and Westminster stations (both five minute walks away) Park Plaza is known to cater to time-poor business travellers like the half-dozen pilots we saw during our stay. Speed and efficiency are a key consideration. So, you can check out by QR code, and breakfast is self-service, but overseen with military precision.

If you're looking for a more relaxed pace though, that can be arranged too. Just ask the man we saw walking nonchalantly through the hotel lobby in his spa robe at 11pm. The hotel has a gym, pool, steam room, sauna and spa, which are surprisingly quiet for a hotel of its size. Or you can make the most of the bath and Elemis toiletries in your room.

Brasserie Joel is also a dining experience worth slowing down for. The French restaurant serves up classics like beef bourguignon, guinea fowl and French onion soup alongside an extensive wine menu.

Essentially, Park Plaza is an experience of your own making. It can be an efficient departure lounge, a base from which to hop onto the Jubilee line to get to Abba Voyage or the Eras Tour, or somewhere to enjoy a sample of the capital's finest Malbec. Whichever adventure you choose, rest assured the view will be great.

Neighbourhood

Located on the South Bank, Park Plaza can be found on the southside of Westminster Bridge, opposite St Thomas' Hospital. It's a two-minute walk from Waterloo's Leake Street Arches, a 300-metre-long graffitied tunnel full of bars and restaurants, and five minutes from Lower Marsh, where a street market has been selling fresh produce since the 1800s.

Nearby

1. The Old Red Lion: To mix with the locals and to scoff down a proper Sunday lunch, head to The Old Red Lion in Kennington, a Grade II listed pub which dates back to the 1750s.

2. Imperial War Museum: The Imperial War Museum is free to visit and shows how war impacts those who serve and the civilians left behind. Exhibits span from WWI to more modern conflicts such as The Troubles.

3. The Old Vic: A not-for-profit theatre, The Old Vic puts on a range of shows throughout the year at its 1,000 seater venue. Expect jukebox musicals and Greek tragedies on its programme.

Time Out tip

Make the most of the free left luggage service. There’s nothing worse than trundling across Westminster Bridge with a suitcase. Trust us.