Hux Hotel is a four star boutique hotel just a short walk from from the Royal Albert Hall and Kensington Palace. That's right, you'll be right in heart of all the action should you choose to stay here. The decadently purple entrance hall exudes luxury and the comfy sofas sit beneath eclectic artworks among the plethora of stuffed ravens, penguins, monkeys and the occasional giraffe. Don't forget to spend some time at the Hux Bar, where you can drinks such as the Smoked by Colonel Coke, made with cocoa butter fat washed Johnny Walker Black.
Best for: arty professionals