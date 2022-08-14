London
Artist Residence London

The best four-star hotels in London

Opt for style and elegance, without the unaffordable price tag, at London's best four-star hotels

Written by
Anna Norman
Contributor
Lola Christina Alao
London’s best four-star hotels offer style, comfort and convenient locations without quite tipping into the realms of unaffordable luxury. Many boutique hotels naturally fall into this category, drawing those who prioritise a personal touch and unusual design features over upscale spas, swimming pools, decadent breakfasts and famous chefs. That’s not to say that you won’t find some of these features in the hotels listed here – it’s just that most are known more for their unflashy style and elegance than for the high-end facilities that are par for the course at many international five-star establishments.

Looking for more options? Check out London’s best Airbnbs.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

London's best four-star hotels

Hux Hotel
Child PR

1. Hux Hotel

Hux Hotel is a four star boutique hotel just a short walk from from the Royal Albert Hall and Kensington Palace. That's right, you'll be right in heart of all the action should you choose to stay here. The decadently purple entrance hall exudes luxury and the comfy sofas sit beneath eclectic artworks among the plethora of stuffed ravens, penguins, monkeys and the occasional giraffe. Don't forget to spend some time at the Hux Bar, where you can drinks such as the Smoked by Colonel Coke, made with cocoa butter fat washed Johnny Walker Black.

Best for: arty professionals

Hart Shoreditch, Curio Collection by Hilton
Grifco PR

2. Hart Shoreditch, Curio Collection by Hilton

Hart is set in the middle of Shoreditch and offers a slice of interior heaven. It's one of East London's newest hotels and describes itself as old-world charm meets contemporary in terms of design. As for the room facilities, you can look forward to bathrobes, a mini fridge, tea & coffee and a Marshall Wireless speaker to kick back and enjoy some music. For dining, why not give Barboun a try? Headed up by Turkish Cypriot chef chef Fezile Ozalgan, expect Levantine Eastern-Mediterannean dishes cooked over the wood fire and grill. The hotel also has an all-day lobby bar, Tavla, where you can enjoy signature cocktails like a Kingston Negroni.

Best for: interior buffs

Dorset Square Hotel

3. Dorset Square Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Marylebone

Part of the solid Firmdale group, this Regency townhouse hotel features 38 individually designed rooms that manage that rare feat of being both colourful and classically stylish. All come equipped with high-end mod cons (iPod docks, flat-screen TVs), toiletries and luxury linen. There’s a charming drawing room with a fireplace and an honesty bar, plus a sophisticated all-day restaurant. The subtle cricket memorabilia throughout reflects the hotel’s location: the private garden square out front was the site of Thomas Lord’s original cricket ground.

Best for: style-conscious comfort queens

Hazlitt's
© Ray Main 2009

4. Hazlitt's

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

These four Georgian townhouses, named after 18th-century essayist William Hazlitt, occupy a convenient site right in the heart of Soho but forego trendy touches in favour of classic decor and exquisite attention to detail. The addition of modern luxuries – AC, free Wi-Fi and TVs in antique cupboards – creates an elegant, fresh space in which to relax, within a stone’s throw of many of London’s best restaurants.

Best for: atmosphere

The Hoxton Holborn

5. The Hoxton Holborn

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Holborn

The great success of Sinclair Beecham’s Hoxton Shoreditch has led to the opening of this offshoot in Holborn (as well as hotels in Amsterdam, New York and Paris). It is perhaps even more stylish than the original and better-placed for central London’s major sights, such as the British Museum. The 174 rooms come in four different sizes: Shoebox (around 14sq m), Snug (slightly bigger), Cosy (around 18sq m) and Roomy (around 23sq m). Free Wi-Fi and added extras like fresh milk and a daily breakfast bag make this a pleasurable experience all-round.

Best for: urban nomads

La Suite West
Adrian Houston

6. La Suite West

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Bayswater

Sleek lines and monochrome decor define Anouska Hempel’s row of Bayswater townhouses, with a definite Japanese influence in guest rooms, which are divided by slatted sliding screens for windows, wardrobe and bathrooms. The large terrace running along the front of the building, with trees planted for an arbour-like effect, is a big summer asset – as is the hotel’s proximity to Hyde Park. The restaurant has a health-focused menu, with many vegan and raw dishes.

Best for: park life

Portobello Hotel

7. Portobello Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Notting Hill
  • price 3 of 4

The Portobello is a hotel with half a century of celebrity status, having hosted the likes of Kate Moss, Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper. It recently changed hands but remains a pleasingly unpretentious place, with a more civilised demeanour than its legend might suggest. Rooms are individually designed with eclectic period furniture and artistic touches such as wall frescoes. Though the hotel has a more classic feel than before, its round-the-clock room service is in keeping with its former rock ’n’ roll status.

Best for: wealthy bohemians

Rookery
Ray Main

8. Rookery

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Farringdon
  • price 3 of 4

This charming sister hotel to Hazlitt’s feels for all the world like a creaky country manor transported to a charming Clerkenwell townhouse. Individually decorated rooms are kitted out in sumptuous old-fashioned English furnishings, with polished wood-panelling and freestanding bathtubs. The honesty bar in the bright and airy drawing room, complete with an open fire in the winter, opens onto a sweet little patio at the back.

Best for: traditionalists

Ten Manchester Street - A Bespoke Hotel

9. Ten Manchester Street - A Bespoke Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Marylebone

There’s a definite upscale masculine vibe at Ten Manchester Street; with classic but stylish decor, a lounge bar and an all-weather cigar terrace, it was designed as a place to sip a whiskey while puffing on a hand-rolled Cohiba before bedtime. Rooms are fairly compact but, on the plus side, the Edwardian building is well-located on a quiet back street that’s close to Marylebone’s upmarket restaurants and designer shops.

Best for: those with classic tastes

The Zetter Clerkenwell

10. The Zetter Clerkenwell

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Clerkenwell
  • price 3 of 4

This stylish, well-established Clerkenwell hotel is known for its pioneering green credentials and refreshing lack of attitude. Examples of the former include free Brompton bikes for the use of guests and occupancy detection systems in the contemporary guest rooms, which also feature walk-in showers with REN smellies, and high-tech mod cons. Thoughtful extras include the likes of hot water bottles in knitted cosies. The ground floor is home to the Atrium café and Club Zetter, the latter focused on wine, classic cocktails and small plates.

Best for: style-conscious eco warriors

