With its mix of picturesque countryside, historical buildings and cosmopolitan shops and restaurants, Hampstead is a breath of fresh air for even the most jaded Londoner. Its pièce de résistance is Hampstead Heath, an enticing 791-acre patchwork of woodland, playing fields, swimming ponds and meadows between Hampstead Village and Highgate, while good eating options include the Brew House in Kenwood House, French restaurant La Cocotte and the Holly Bush gastropub. With so much natural beauty on its doorstep, it’s rather a shame that the neighbourhood’s accommodation options are a little limited; but we've found the best hotels in Hampstead if you’re keen for the jaunt to be more than just a day trip.

