Hampstead heath ponds outdoor london
The 5 best hotels in Hampstead from townhouses to 70's chic

From quirky B&Bs to affordable chains, here are the best hotels in Hampstead

Jennifer Banful
Written by
Time Out editors
Contributor
Jennifer Banful
With its mix of picturesque countryside, historical buildings and cosmopolitan shops and restaurants, Hampstead is a breath of fresh air for even the most jaded Londoner. Its pièce de résistance is Hampstead Heath, an enticing 791-acre patchwork of woodland, playing fields, swimming ponds and meadows between Hampstead Village and Highgate, while good eating options include the Brew House in Kenwood House, French restaurant La Cocotte and the Holly Bush gastropub. With so much natural beauty on its doorstep, it’s rather a shame that the neighbourhood’s accommodation options are a little limited; but we've found the best hotels in Hampstead if you’re keen for the jaunt to be more than just a day trip.

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

 

The five best hotels in Hampstead

NOX Belsize Park
Booking.com

1. NOX Belsize Park

  • Hotels
  • Belsize Park

Set in a former pub, this Hampstead boutique hotel’s room offerings might be on the small side, but it’s a handily placed option for Belsize Park tube, and within walking distance of both Hampstead Heath and Primrose Hill. The 19 rooms are simply decorated with an identikit cream-and-black colour scheme, with flat-screen TVs, toiletries and bathrobes provided; it’s worth requesting a room on the upper floor to ensure peace and quiet (though note the lack of a lift). The complimentary breakfast is served in a light room on the ground floor.

Best for convenience and travel links

Budget pretty decent for London

Quality Hotel Hampstead
Courtesy: Booking.com

2. Quality Hotel Hampstead

  • Hotels
  • Hampstead

A name like this could easily backfire on a business, but this budget chain hotel in a 1970s building is nonetheless a clean and straightforward bet if you want to be on the Finchley Road side of Hampstead, and aren’t setting the design bar too high. Simply decorated, carpeted rooms have free wifi, wooden wall panels and standard-issue furnishings, and there’s a lounge bar, a restaurant offering a complimentary English breakfast buffet, and on-site parking.

Best for: comfy, clean rooms

Budget: Pretty decent for the location, especially with breakfast included

King’s Boutique Hotel
Courtesy: Kings Boutique Hotel London

3. King’s Boutique Hotel

If you want to be in the heart of Hampstead’s (refined) action, this small hotel on the high street could be just the place. Situated above the King William IV gastropub, the Grade II-listed building houses four rooms and an apartment, all of which have been individually decorated in neutral, classic style; contemporary touches like Union Jack cushions don’t let you forget where you are though. Some rooms have balconies from which to take in the comings and goings below, and it’s a 15 minute walk to bucolic Hampstead Heath.

Best for: English charm

Budget: a complete steal

Premier Inn Hampstead
Booking.com

4. Premier Inn Hampstead

  • Hotels
  • Belsize Park

Though it’s hard to get excited about this budget chain hotel from a design or architectural perspective, it is very handily placed for the pastoral bliss of Hampstead Heath – and the Royal Free Hospital. The 143 rooms have good-quality beds, free wifi, desks, tea- and coffee-making facilities and the standard Premier Inn purple-and-white colour scheme. There’s a comfortable restaurant-bar on-site, where you can also order breakfast, and a pay-for car park.

Best for affordable comfort

Budget: Cheap as chips (well, for London)

 

Best Western Swiss Cottage Hotel
Courtesy: Booking.com

5. Best Western Swiss Cottage Hotel

Set in a quiet residential neighbourhood in Swiss Cottage (round the corner from Hampstead, and just north of Regents Park), this elegant Victorian townhouse steeped in English tradition is a great base if you're after a characterful oasis amid the bustle of the city. Each of the rooms is individually decorated with authentic furniture from the era, while the lounge bar is choc full of oil paintings and a grand piano, adding even more charm to the space. For when you're peckish in the mornings, you can tuck into a hearty full English with the option to include it in your stay.

Best for heading to the West End

Budget: a decent price for Zone 2. 

