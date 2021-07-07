The best five-star hotels in London
Treat yourself to a break at one of these luxury options for a hotel stay in London
As in any world-class city, there’s no shortage of five-star hotels in London. In fact, there are close to 100, making it the city with the most five-star hotels and pipping Dubai to the post. But how much choice is too much choice? That's an awful lot of reviews to read through… Just as well, then, we’ve narrowed it down to the cream of the crop so you don't have to: ten luxury hotels with tip-top service, outstanding restaurants and plenty of creature comforts. There are famous London institutions such as The Ritz and Claridge’s on our list, but we’ve also included exciting newbies such as The Ned and Mondrian London at Sea Containers. So if you’ve got cash to splash, go spoil yourself at one of these high-flying venues for a superior London sleepover.
London’s best five-star hotels
1. Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard
For London’s best views, it’s a no-brainer. The Shangri-La inhabits floors 34-52 of The Shard, Western Europe’s tallest building, so on a clear day you can pretty much see the whole city (unless you book one of the cheaper, south-facing rooms). A less welcome aspect of the impressive floor-to-ceiling glass is that you can also see your neighbours in their room. Awkward! (Don’t worry, there are blinds for the timid.) Rooms are furnished in glamorous Asian contemporary style with luxury materials such as marble and silk, and they all contain binoculars, making it obvious that the star of the show was always going to be the vista.
2. Claridge's
Claridge’s continues to fly the flag for Mayfair super-bling with its art deco-meets-Victoriana design and a lobby with pics of previous guests (hello Winston Churchill). Simon Rogan’s Michelin-starred Fera restaurant is now run by protégé Matt Starling and is always packed. Off-duty celebs tend to hide away in the handsome, discreet bar – if they care to venture out of their rooms at all. And why would they, when they come adorned with such luxuries as art deco toilet flushes? If it’s payday, book one of the stunning David Linley suites.
3. The Ned
Everything you need to know about The Ned can be described in two words: Soho House. This five-star hotel and members' club has been lovingly refurbished with £200 million from the SH pocket. It's in a former bank in the City and everything about reeks of money. From the marble tables in one of eight eateries, to the rooftop pool (one of two), and the French-polished walnut panelling in their four-poster Heritage rooms. Certain parts, including the rooftop bar (one of 15, ahem) are only open to Soho House members, so it’s worth checking in advance to avoid disappointment. But even the ground-floor bar, open to everyone, is a joy to behold.
4. Langham Hotel
The Langham is the choice of many visiting celebs headed for the BBC’s Broadcasting House opposite. It’s an understated, charming hotel with enduring, timeless appeal, first-class service and winning spaces – from the art deco Palm Court, where afternoon tea is served, to the cocktail bar and Chinese-influenced spa. Unfortunately, for foodies, the gourmet in-house French restuarant, Roux at the Landau, is temporarily closed, but should reopen as a post-pandemic world slowly returns.
5. The Dorchester
In keeping with its Park Lane location, The Dorchester is the bee’s knees, from its opulently classical interior and grand lobby to its first-class restaurants (including three Michelin-starred Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, headed by Jean-Philippe Blondet) employing around 90 chefs. A cutting-edge attitude encompasses impressive service, state-of-the-art mod cons and a magnificent spa complete with glittering tearoom: The Spatisserie.
6. The Ritz
This positively palatial London institution is the place to head if you like the idea of a world where jeans and trainers are banned in public areas and jackets must be worn by gentlemen when dining. The rooms have been restored to their full Louis XVI glory, but such opulence isn’t for everyone, and neither are the prices. If you fancy being an interloper, book well in advance and pack your glad rags for an elegant afternoon tea in the Palm Court or dinner at the Michelin-starred Ritz Restaurant, a riot of murals, ceiling frescoes, statues and drapery.
7. Mondrian London at Sea Containers
With a prime riverside location, a destination cocktail bar and a cinema, the Mondrian is a hotel for international travellers and Londoners alike. Tom Dixon has designed all the furnishings, there's a ship theme running through the public spaces, and right at the top you'll find a glass cube containing a bar. This is luxury with a pinch of fun.
8. The Beaumont
Situated in what was once Selfridge's garage (what we wouldn't give for a garage like that!) The Beaumont is a sight to behold, inside and out. A gleaming white palace decked out in the height of art deco elegance. You'll also notice what looks like an abstract block-man looming over the gardens – this is 'ROOM', a wood-panelled private hideaway designed by Antony Gormley that costs an arm and a leg per night. Fine dining is to be had in the Colony Grill Room, a sophisticated, old world American affair. The Beaumont is currently closed, but will reopen on August 20.
9. St Pancras Renaissance Hotel
Despite surviving both world wars, the St Pancras Renaissance (or Midland Grand as it was previously known) almost faced demolition in the 1960s for being a big old crumbling burden. The Victorian gothic behemoth was too expensive to run and repair, but gained Grade I-listed status in 1967 thanks to the efforts of 'furious' former Bletchley Park codebreaker Jane Fawcett. Now maintained by Marriott, it provides an awe-inspiring silhouette to the King's Cross landscape, along with 120 sensitively decorated rooms, two restaurants (set to reopen in September), a spa, pool and gym.
10. The Goring
This is a classic hotel close to Buckingham Palace (the Middleton family stayed here before Kate’s wedding) with plenty of chintz, mahogany and genteel luxury. There are even oh-so-polite cards ask you not to use your phone or conduct business during afternoon tea. It’s also the place for Michelin-starred dining, as well as the ideal ‘Downton Abbey’ experience (croquet on the lawn during the summer months and, if you book a suite, the services of a footman).
