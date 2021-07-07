As in any world-class city, there’s no shortage of five-star hotels in London. In fact, there are close to 100, making it the city with the most five-star hotels and pipping Dubai to the post. But how much choice is too much choice? That's an awful lot of reviews to read through… Just as well, then, we’ve narrowed it down to the cream of the crop so you don't have to: ten luxury hotels with tip-top service, outstanding restaurants and plenty of creature comforts. There are famous London institutions such as The Ritz and Claridge’s on our list, but we’ve also included exciting newbies such as The Ned and Mondrian London at Sea Containers. So if you’ve got cash to splash, go spoil yourself at one of these high-flying venues for a superior London sleepover.

