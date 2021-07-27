There's more to this place than the Carnival and romcoms. Explore it properly from a base at one of Notting Hill's best hotels

Looking for the best hotels in Notting Hill can be difficult, as they number in the few. Which is a pity, given the district's international fame – peaking in 1999 with the Julia Roberts blockbuster. Still, nearby Ladbroke Grove is equally good for the excellent Portobello Road Market and even more so for the August bank holiday weekend Carnival, which is a major event of the summer. There's also a great variety of food in Notting Hill, from haute-cuisine to boozy snacking to bargain lunches. Start exploring now from one of our selection of the best hotels in Notting Hill. Whether you're looking for a gin palace or a bookshelf full of Penguin classics, we've found a hotel for you. The area is also well-connected, meaning should you wish to leave such a lovely place the rest of the city is a breeze to get to.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Looking for more options? Check out London’s best Airbnbs