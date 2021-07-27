The best hotels in Notting Hill
There's more to this place than the Carnival and romcoms. Explore it properly from a base at one of Notting Hill's best hotels
Looking for the best hotels in Notting Hill can be difficult, as they number in the few. Which is a pity, given the district's international fame – peaking in 1999 with the Julia Roberts blockbuster. Still, nearby Ladbroke Grove is equally good for the excellent Portobello Road Market and even more so for the August bank holiday weekend Carnival, which is a major event of the summer. There's also a great variety of food in Notting Hill, from haute-cuisine to boozy snacking to bargain lunches. Start exploring now from one of our selection of the best hotels in Notting Hill. Whether you're looking for a gin palace or a bookshelf full of Penguin classics, we've found a hotel for you. The area is also well-connected, meaning should you wish to leave such a lovely place the rest of the city is a breeze to get to.
1. The Distillery
London’s very first ‘gin hotel’ brings to mind mother’s ruin pouring from the taps (which would bring new meaning to the term ‘bathtub gin’). In reality, this three-bedroom boutique hotel in Notting Hill doesn’t quite have you swimming in the stuff, but it’s certainly tapped into something good. The concept comes from the team behind Portobello Road Gin and comprises three en-suite bedrooms on the building’s peaceful top floor, two bars and The Ginstitute masterclass in the basement. Brightly coloured tapas bar-restaurant GinTonica is well worth a visit too. It's worth noting this accomodation is adults-only, however, that doesn't mean you can't have fun.
2. The Laslett
The gin tip continues at The Laslett, with products by London brand Sipsmith, alongside other local goods by Workshop Coffee and Joe's Tea. Situated right by Notting Hill Gate tube, the place is stuffed with British furniture and artwork, as well as a fine lobby bar and a library of artsy fartsy books. The rooms have Big (note: not mini) bars full of craft beer and locally sourced treats, classic Penguins for bedtime reading and toiletries from Neal's Yard Remedies. Should you find time to leave such a heaven, you're less than a minute from the tube.
3. 6 Portobello Road
Excellently located at the foot of Portobello Road, No.6 is a London-brick townhouse that offers twice-weekly serviced apartments with white-tiled bathrooms and compact but fully equipped kitchenettes. The decor is simple but smart, in black and white, with a few concessions to flamboyance – oversized button-punch headboards, for instance. Room rates are cheaper if you book for a month and reception is just a key code for the door, but you can otherwise use the apartments like a hotel. There self-catering option is there, but given you're a five minute walk from all sorts of bars, pubs, Michelin-starred restaurants, and lovely not Michelin-starred restaurants, we wouldn't judge you for skipping on the washing up.
4. Portobello Hotel
For bath-related celebrity antics, the Portobello has no equal: Alice Cooper kept his snake in his, while Johnny Depp filled a tub with champagne for Kate Moss (no doubt the 24-hour honesty bar in the Sitting Room has some stories to tell). But don't arrive expecting some kind of rock ’n’ roll squat: The Portobello is a refined townhouse, with individually themed rooms – murals in the smaller, and fancy-pants details like claw-foot baths if you can pay a bit more. Despite being part of a Georgian terrace, the area is nice and quiet, but you're not far from the action if you want it. There's worse places to revive yourself. The breakfast here is divine.
