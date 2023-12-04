1. Artist Residence
The Oxfordshire branch of the mini chain is one of those places that you feel you want to live in as soon as you arrive – especially if you like traditional inns with all mod cons. Set in an old thatched pub are five beautifully appointed rooms filled with antiques and period fittings, homey touches like anglepoise reading lamps, bright textiles, comfy armchairs and organic Bramley toiletries. But rainfall showers, fast wi-fi, DAB radio, mini-fridges stocked with local goodies and a Nespresso coffee machine ensure there’s nothing olde-worlde or stuffy about the space. Plus, there’s a proper pub downstairs offering great food and live music.