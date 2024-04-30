With rooms designed by local hero Javier Mariscal (creator of Barcelona’s cute 1992 Olympics mascot, Cobi), the Silken Puerta sports all his signature flourishes, from whimsical drawings on the exterior to chic décor and whizzy artworks in bright rooms featuring parquet floors. All offer free wifi, and if you’re a gym fan you can ask for one with fitness equipment. Swing for an upgraded room or suite and you’ll have options like terraces and whirlpool baths, too.

Best for proximity to the centre and affordability.

Budget: Pretty affordable.