Warmly lit Indoor pool in Melia Valencia.
Melia Valencia

The 10 best hotels in Valencia

From old-town elegance to beachfront beauties, here’s our pick of the best hotels in Valencia



Jennifer Banful
Jennifer Banful
Affiliate Content Writer
Bored with Barcelona? Looking for something new in Spain? Valencia is a winner on all fronts. From the gorgeous Turia Gardens and modern starchitecture by the likes of Santiago Calatrava and David Chipperfield to a stunning old town and top-class historical attractions, it has something for everyone. Oh, and did we mention the miles of golden beaches? Browse our selection of the best hotels in Valencia, and get booking.

Recommended:
🇪🇸See our guide for the best things to do in Valencia
🛏Head to the best Airbnbs in Valencia
🐚Hit the best beaches in Valencia

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliateguidelines.

The best Valencia hotels

Petit Palace Ruzafa

Petit Palace Ruzafa
Petit Palace Ruzafa


This elegant Petit Palace boutique hotel in Eixample offers the best of old and new design. Set in a handsome nineteenth-century building fronted with wrought-iron balconies are modern rooms with air conditioning and spare, clean lines; they come with free wifi, minibars, iPod docks and, in upgraded ones, terraces. A breakfast buffet is included in the room rates (from around £80), and you can borrow bikes and iPads at no extra charge. 

Best for bright clean rooms.

Budget: Pretty affordable.

Check prices

Hotel Silken Puerta Valencia

Hotel Silken Puerta Valencia
Hotel Silken Puerta Valencia


With rooms designed by local hero Javier Mariscal (creator of Barcelona’s cute 1992 Olympics mascot, Cobi), the Silken Puerta sports all his signature flourishes, from whimsical drawings on the exterior to chic décor and whizzy artworks in bright rooms featuring parquet floors. All offer free wifi, and if you’re a gym fan you can ask for one with fitness equipment. Swing for an upgraded room or suite and you’ll have options like terraces and whirlpool baths, too.

Best for proximity to the centre and affordability.

Budget: Pretty affordable.

Check prices
Hotel Balneario Las Arenas 

Hotel Balneario Las Arenas 
Hotel Balneario Las Arenas 


One of the joys of Valencia is its mix of great city attractions and huge, wide beaches; if you lean towards the latter, this 250-room resort hotel with gym, spa and two outdoor pools set in expansive gardens and terraces right on Las Arenas beach won’t disappoint. Behind its imposing façade (which dates back to 1898 when it began life as a grand hotel) are pleasant rooms in neutral tones, most with seafront views, as well as a lobby bar, an airy brasserie and an outdoor bar/restaurant where you can eat breakfast during the summer months.

Best for impeccable service and sunny balconies. 

Budget: Mid-high ranges. 

Check prices

Hotel Neptuno

Hotel Neptuno
Hotel Neptuno


Still at the beach, but less imposing than Hotel Balneario Las Arenas, the Hotel Neptuno offers pared-back stylish rooms with picture windows and works by local artists, as well as free wifi, minibars and sea views, while upgraded ones add laptops and whirlpool tubs. The beachfront bar is a great spot from which to people-watch, and there’s a roof terrace with a hot tub too, as well as a small spa and gym. 

Best for sea views and rooftop lounging.

Budget: Mid-range.

 

Check prices
Casual Valencia Vintage

Casual Valencia Vintage
Casual Valencia Vintage


The funky name of this laidback hotel reflects its membership of an imaginatively designed mini-chain of five hotels; this one, in a modern building located in the heart of the city on Plaza del Ayuntamiento, is filled with murals that reference icons old and new, from the Colosseum to the Beatles. Each hotel has its own USP – Casual Valencia del Cine features movie murals while Casual Valencia de las Artes focuses on sea-themed art and throws in a pool and sauna. But they all share bright, spacious rooms with free wifi, and most offer a free buffet breakfast, too.

Best for quirky rooms. 

Budget: Very affordable.

Check prices

El Coso

El Coso
El Coso


Huge picture windows looking out onto white sands and David Chipperfield’s iconic America’s Cup Building (Veles e Ventes) are just one reason to stay at this lovely beachfront location on Paseo Neptuno. Bright rooms in a mix of contemporary or colonial styles at less than £100 are another, especially when they include free wifi and complimentary breakfast served in a sparkling seafront restaurant and bar.

Best for homely vibes.

Budget: A budget beach getaway. 

Check prices
Hospes Palau de la Mar

Hospes Palau de la Mar
Hospes Palau de la Mar


Luxurious, elegant and boasting a deserved five stars, this nineteenth-century Eixample Noble Mansion on the edge of the Turia Gardens is a beauty, from its interior courtyard garden and Valencian restaurant to its spa and manly modern rooms, which come with free wifi and minibars. Many original features, including beautifully crafted wood, marble and glasswork, make you feel like you’re in the lap of luxury, but at very affordable prices – even in high season, rooms here can be had for less than £150.

Best for affordable luxury.

Budget: A great, budget-friendly option for a luxury spa break.

Check prices

One Shot Palacio Reina Victoria 04

One Shot Palacio Reina Victoria 04
One Shot Palacio Reina Victoria 04


There are a handful of One Shot hotels in Valencia, we chose the Reina Victoria over the Colon 45 and Mercat 09 for its elegant art deco building and old-school charm, and a location that’s perfect for exploring the city centre. Spaces are plush and nicely appointed, with lots of wood and original features creating a real sense of warmth and comfort, but rooms don’t stint on mod-cons; expect smart, monochrome spaces with minifridges, rainfall showers or tubs and free wifi.

Best for central location and bright rooms.

Budget: Decently-priced. 

Check prices
Caro Hotel

Caro Hotel
Caro Hotel


If you’re a history buff, this is the place for you; the Caro Hotel’s sleek interiors literally incorporate the Roman and Arab remains found when the building was being renovated – the Arab Tower room even features a section of the twelfth-century city wall. All rooms have free wifi, minibars and swish bathrooms with Bulgari toiletries, and the smart, contemporary design beautifully encompasses the many original features of the former palace – including frescoed ceilings, fireplaces and vintage woodcraft. And at around £120 a night, it’s a steal.

Best for contemporary elegance. 

Budget: A reasonable price for all this urban luxury.

Check prices

Meliá Valencia

Meliá Valencia
Meliá Valencia


The Melia chain is always reliable for smart, chic styling and good design, and this one tops the lot when it comes to choices in Valencia. Literally – it’s the tallest building in the city. Expect great views from any of the 300 rooms set over the 30 floors, but also kettles (a rarity in Spanish hotels), neutral design in comfortable rooms, marble bathrooms, and free wifi. The spa includes a pool and gym, and the price (with rooms from well under £100) and what you get for it make it a great choice for high-fliers on a budget.

Best for chic modern decor and paellas.

Budget: Moderately priced.

Check prices
