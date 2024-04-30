Petit Palace Ruzafa
This elegant Petit Palace boutique hotel in Eixample offers the best of old and new design. Set in a handsome nineteenth-century building fronted with wrought-iron balconies are modern rooms with air conditioning and spare, clean lines; they come with free wifi, minibars, iPod docks and, in upgraded ones, terraces. A breakfast buffet is included in the room rates (from around £80), and you can borrow bikes and iPads at no extra charge.
Best for bright clean rooms.
Budget: Pretty affordable.