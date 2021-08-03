Our pick of the best hotels in Westminster, from great value spots to luxurious five-star stays

Home to the Houses of Parliament (aka the Palace of Westminster), Whitehall ministries and Downing Street, as well as the eponymous Abbey, Westminster is an area of gravitas and government. Some of the best hotels in Westminster are housed in former government buildings, others in grand former banks or offices.

Top Indian restaurant Cinnamon Club – a favourite with MPs – is in a Victorian former library. At Trafalgar Square, you’ll find Nelson’s Column and the National Gallery, and between the Mall and Piccadilly is the genteel St James’s area, with upscale menswear in Jermyn Street and leafy St James’s Park. You can't go wrong with a stay in this popular area of the capital, you simply need to pick your poison. To get you started, we've pulled together for your viewing pleasure our favourite hotels in Westminster. Whether you're looking for grand former mansions, or quaint luxurious spaces, you'll be sure to find something here.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Looking for more options? Check out London’s best Airbnbs