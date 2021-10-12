Yes, the act of buying toys has been made a bajillion percent easier, thanks to internet shopping. But where’s the fun in that? And, be honest, are you organised enough to have bought all the little people in your life presents with enough time to allow for delivery? Or, like everyone, do you need to dash out a night or two before, to hit the actual, physical shops? We thought so. Lucky for you, London still has a top-notch choice of dedicated shops that are a treasure trove of toys and run by people passionate about play. Here are our favourites.