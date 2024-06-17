How to buy official Taylor Swift merch in London for her Eras tour

Swifties can get Eras keepsakes at pop-up shops in the days leading up to Taylor’s Wembley shows

Swifties – you better have your Eras outfits planned, because Taylor Swift is touching down in London in just a matter of days. The Eras Tour lands at Wembley this Friday, June 21.

Still haven’t figured out your look for Wembley? Don’t panic – you’ll be able to buy some Eras Tour merch at the stadium in the days leading up to the big event. Because nothing else screams Swiftie like having Taylor’s face printed all over your clothes.



So, without further ado, here’s how to get your hands on Eras Tour merch at Wembley Stadium.

When is Taylor Swift playing the London leg of her Eras tour?

Taylor will be playing eight London dates. She’ll be at Wembley at the end of this week on June 21, 22 and 23 and later on in the summer on August 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20.

Where to buy official Taylor Swift merch in London

Wembley Stadium has announced that fans (even those without tickets) will be able to buy Taylor merch from two days before her arrival.

The merchandise pop-up will be in the stadium’s Green Car Park, which is to the west side of the venue. You'll be able to buy Eras Tour t-shirts, hoodies, hats and more there from Wednesday June 19. The store will be open from 10am to 8pm on non-show days and 10am to 7pm on show days.

On show days, there will also be a bunch of outlets selling merch inside the stadium.

Dates and times for merch pop-ups on Taylor’s August run of shows haven’t been revealed yet, but it’s likely that they will also open a few days before showtime.

