The London music and nightlife we’re most looking forward to in 2022

From venue reopenings to festivals and open-air gigs, here’s the music and nightlife happening in the capital next year we’re super excited about

This year saw the return of live music and dancefloors – and boy, had we missed it. There’s nothing quite like being stuck in a sweaty mosh pit, belting out the lyrics to the songs you know by heart, all while strangers are chanting the very same words and drinks are sloshed on to you from every angle.

It looks like 2022 will be even better (hopefully). If we’re lucky, we’ll see a return to full festival season – none of this cramming-four-months-of-events-into-four-weeks nonsense. We’ll see an iconic London venue finally reopen its doors after being refurbished. And we’ll see some superb programming from the capital’s favourite clubs, with a whole lot more still to come.

We’ll be updating this page with more events as they are announced.