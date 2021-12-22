London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mighty Hoopla
Photograph: Luke Dyson

The London music and nightlife we’re most looking forward to in 2022

From venue reopenings to festivals and open-air gigs, here’s the music and nightlife happening in the capital next year we’re super excited about

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

This year saw the return of live music and dancefloors – and boy, had we missed it. There’s nothing quite like being stuck in a sweaty mosh pit, belting out the lyrics to the songs you know by heart, all while strangers are chanting the very same words and drinks are sloshed on to you from every angle.

It looks like 2022 will be even better (hopefully). If we’re lucky, we’ll see a return to full festival season – none of this cramming-four-months-of-events-into-four-weeks nonsense. We’ll see an iconic  London venue finally reopen its doors after being refurbished. And we’ll see some superb programming from the capital’s favourite clubs, with a whole lot more still to come.

We’ll be updating this page with more events as they are announced.   

London music and nightlife highlights for 2022

Printworks is back with its SS22 programme and we’re buzzing already
Photograph: Printworks London

Printworks is back with its SS22 programme and we’re buzzing already

  • Nightlife
  • Nightlife
Somehow, it’s been five whole years since Printworks first opened its doors to the party people of London. Next year is looking bigger than ever, with more than 20 shows confirmed for Printworks’ spring-summer 2022 party season which kicks off on February 4. Acts already announced include groove-master Folamour and tech-house champion Solomun, as well as the iconic Flying Lotus. 
Read more
Legendary Camden music venue Koko is finally reopening
Michelle Grant / Time Out

Legendary Camden music venue Koko is finally reopening

  • Music
  • Music venues
  • Mornington Crescent

Housed in an ornate Grade II-listed building, Koko has a long history and dazzling reputation as one of London’s most iconic music venues and indie clubs. It’s hosted everyone from Madonna to the Sex Pistols and Grace Jones to Charlie Chaplin. Now, after six years of planning and three years of building – during which workers have had to deal with a fire and water damage – it’s reopening next spring with a massive £70m restoration. The redevelopment will see four new spaces open to the public, including the original theatre, the Fly Tower venue, a new shop and DJ space and a late-night pizzeria and tap bar for intimate performances . Exciting stuff. Find out more about Koko’s relaunch here.

Read more
Advertising
Junction 2 is bringing techno heavyweights to Boston Manor Park
ShotAway

Junction 2 is bringing techno heavyweights to Boston Manor Park

  • Music
  • Dance and electronic
  • Brentford

After two very atypical years, one of London’s biggest dance music festivals is back to take over Boston Manor Park in 2022. The star-studded line-up includes hypnotic electronic producer Jon Hopkins, plus Four Tet, Midland, Chaos in the CBD, Nina Kraviz, Avalon Emerson, Ben EFO, Adam Beyer, and Robert Hood. That’s without mentioning other electronic heavyweights Amelie Lens, Ben Klock, Richie Hawtin and Dr Rubenstein who feature in the already packed programme. Not one to miss. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Mighty Hoopla’s 2022 line-up is truly something – the Sugababes are involved!
Luke Dyson

Mighty Hoopla’s 2022 line-up is truly something – the Sugababes are involved!

  • Music
  • Pop
  • Tulse Hill

Mighty Hoopla is London’s biggest pure pop festival and a highlight of the LGBTQ+ summer calendar. Taking place in Brixton’s Brockwell Park, the 2022 line-up includes the Sugababes, Steps, the pop star now known simply as Cheryl, hip hop queen Eve, pop purveyors Anastacia, Gabrielle and Natasha Bedingfield, Bronski Beat icon Jimmy Somerville, turn-of-the-millennium girl band Atomic Kitten and a rare performance from Betty Boo. As ever, Mighty Hoopla will also welcome an array of mostly LGBTQ+ club nights and venues including Sink the Pink and The Cocoa Butter Club, so it’s safe to presume there will be glitter. 

Read more
Advertising
BST Hyde Park has booked some seriously big stars
Photograph: Liam Daly

BST Hyde Park has booked some seriously big stars

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Hyde Park

It’s been an exciting fixture in London’s musical calendar since 2013, and it’s back next year with a line-up of some of the biggest stars on the planet. Across several weekends in June and July, Hyde Park will host an upmarket festival complete with food, drink and a posh VIP area. The 2022 headliners are shaping up nicely already, with Elton John, Eagles, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran. However, perhaps the most anticipated act announced is Adele, who’ll be belting out ballads to her hometown on two dates.

Read more
Buy ticket
Somerset House’s epic Summer Series is back next July
Photograph: James Bryant

Somerset House’s epic Summer Series is back next July

  • Music
  • Music

London has loads of ace summer festivals, but there aren’t many more picturesque places to catch your favourite artists than the lovely neoclassical quadrangle at Somerset House. The line-up for the eleven-day 2022 edition, which runs from July 7 to 17, looks absolutely mega. Young Londoner Arlo Parks will be performing hits from her debut album ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’, and there’ll be headline sets from Carly Rae Jepsen, John Legend, Ghetts, Black Midi, jazz artist Yussef Dayes and many more.

Read more
Advertising
Kraftwerk, Gorillaz and Disclosure are headlining All Points East
Photograph: Takahiro Kyono/Flickr

Kraftwerk, Gorillaz and Disclosure are headlining All Points East

  • Music
  • Music

You heard that right: Kraftwerk have been announced as one of the headliners for All Points East 2022. The iconic band will be leading an electronic feast of a night featuring The Chemical Brothers, Daniel Avery, Erol Alkan, Floating Points, Haai and more. The other headliners across the weekends of August 19 to 20 and 25 to 28 include Disclosure, Nick Cave and Gorillaz. Elsewhere on the line-up? Idles, James Blake, Caroline Polachek, Michael Kiwanuka, Fleet Foxes and more. Very tasty indeed.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.